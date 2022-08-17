Telangana CPI to toss hat into Munugode ring?

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: While the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Opposition Congress are trying to strike an alliance or “tacit understanding” with the Left parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) is “seriously” considering contesting in the Munugode byelection.

When it comes to electoral battles, the CPI has a considerable presence in the constituency even to this day as it is quite evident through the election results. The CPI won the Munugode Assembly segment in five out of six general elections between 1985 and 2014.

The CPI decimated Congress even during its “golden era” in the 2004 and 2009 elections when former chief minister, late Y S Rajashekar Reddy was the party’s face in the elections. However, after the formation of Telangana, the CPI’s vote base has declined. In the 2014 general election, CPI’s Palla Venkat Reddy secured 20,952 votes and stood in fourth place. In 2018, CPI didn’t contest the election honouring the obligation of the grand alliance that they entered with Congress, TJS and TDP.

If the CPI decides to throw its hat in the ring, the Munugode byelection would become a quadrangular contest. With the byelection becoming inevitable in Munugode following the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and even BJP state president Bandi Sanjay have been appealing to party cadre to work along with communists.

While Sanjay is attempting to attract communist voters during his Praja Sangrama Yatra speeches, Revanth is way ahead by trying to enter into an alliance as he has been sending signals accordingly. The leitmotif of Congress, BJP and TRS is to attract communist voters towards them. At this juncture, the CPI would pose a serious threat to the prospects of main contenders from three leading parties if it decides to contest from Munugode.

CPI’s district general secretary Nellikanti Satyam is aspiring for the ticket. Speaking to Express, former Munugode MLA and senior CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy said that Congress and TRS are trying for an alliance with them. He also claimed that their voters will not vote for either Congress or BJP though both parties are trying to attract them.

Cong seeks Prof Kodandaram’s support

Telangana Congress on Tuesday reached out to Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram seeking to extend support in the ensuing Munugode byelection. A delegation comprising TPCC working

president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, Eravathri Anil Kumar and others called on Kodandaram at his party office. Speaking to the media, Mahesh Kumar Goud said: “Prof Kodandaram told us that he would discuss the matter in their party about extending support.”

