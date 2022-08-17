Human Rights Forum accuses TRS MLA of grabbing land, seeks KCR's help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing TRS MLA Mynampally Hunumantha Rao of trying to encroach six acres and four guntas of land belonging to a Muslim family at Palakunta village in Alwal mandal, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Tuesday sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intervention to resolve the issue.

In a letter addressed to the CM, HRF activists S Jeevan Kumar, G Madhava Rao and Dr S Thirupataiah have urged him to order an inquiry into the matter.

In their letter, the HRF activists alleged that the Malkajgiri MLA erected a "Mynampally Hanumantha Rao Colony" signboard at the location. According to HRF, Aziz Jilani, a resident of Yakutpura, inherited 6.4 acres of land from his ancestors under Survey No: 576, 578, and 579 in Palakunta. In 1973 and 1984, the Nava Bharat Co-Operative Housing Society (NBCOHS) headed by Vaddepalli Narsing Rao claimed the title of the land. However, the High Court ruled in favour of Aziz Jilani and said that all the rights of the land in question rested with him. The court also struck down the NBCOHS recognition.

When contacted, Hanumantha Rao refuted the allegations and claimed that the locals renamed the colony after him as he “supported” them. “I swear by god that I didn’t own even a single square foot of land. I have nothing to do with that land,” he clarified.

