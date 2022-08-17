Home States Telangana

Human Rights Forum accuses TRS MLA of grabbing land, seeks KCR's help

In their letter, the HRF activists alleged that the Malkajgiri MLA erected a “Mynampally Hanumantha Rao Colony” sign board at the location. 

Published: 17th August 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @mynampallyh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing TRS MLA Mynampally Hunumantha Rao of trying to encroach six acres and four guntas of land belonging to a Muslim family at Palakunta village in Alwal mandal, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Tuesday sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intervention to resolve the issue. 
In a letter addressed to the CM, HRF activists S Jeevan Kumar, G Madhava Rao and Dr S Thirupataiah have urged him to order an inquiry into the matter.

In their letter, the HRF activists alleged that the Malkajgiri MLA erected a "Mynampally Hanumantha Rao Colony" signboard at the location.  According to HRF, Aziz Jilani, a resident of Yakutpura, inherited 6.4 acres of land from his ancestors under Survey No: 576, 578, and 579 in Palakunta. In 1973 and 1984, the Nava Bharat Co-Operative Housing Society (NBCOHS) headed by Vaddepalli Narsing Rao claimed the title of the land. However, the High Court ruled in favour of Aziz Jilani and said that all the rights of the land in question rested with him. The court also struck down the NBCOHS recognition. 

When contacted, Hanumantha Rao refuted the allegations and claimed that the locals renamed the colony after him as he “supported” them. “I swear by god that I didn’t own even a single square foot of land. I have nothing to do with that land,” he clarified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mynampally Hunumantha Rao Human Rights Forum HRF K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp