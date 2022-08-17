KCR knows nothing about federal spirit: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A day after his party workers were injured in Devaruppula village in the district during a clash with TRS supporters, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, addressing his supporters during the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Palakurthy on Tuesday, launched a broadside against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accusing Narendra Modi government of undermining the federal spirit of the Constitution.

Keeping in view the Devarupplula clash, shops remained closed in Palakurthy. However, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the police forced traders to shut down their businesses and accused Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi of acting like a loyalist of the ruling TRS.

“What does KCR know about the federal spirit? All that he knows is cloudburst and Jeffersons (a whiskey brand in the US). In fact, whatever development Telangana has witnessed in the last eight years, it is only due to the funds given by the Centre,” ridiculed Sanjay.

“He turned Telangana people into paupers. His government has not been able to pay salaries to the employees on time and has imposed a debt burden of Rs 1.20 lakh on each person in the State. Can he explain how many new ration cards and new pensions he has given to the people in the last eight years?” he asked. Sanjay said KCR was trying to blame the Centre for his failures.

“But they know everything and they don’t believe him. They are aware that KCR has not fulfilled many of his promises to various sections of people, including the unemployed youth, RTC workers and farmers, leading to a spate of suicides among them.”

Denying that Modi ever opposed implementation of welfare schemes for the poor, the BJP leader alleged that the TRS government extended Rythu Bandhu to rich farmers. He alleged that KCR always bribed his way to power. “In Dubbak, he paid Rs 10,000 to each voter and Rs 20,000 in Huzurabad. Yet, the people voted against the TRS and taught a lesson to him.

Now, in Munugode, he is offering Rs 30,000 per vote,” he alleged. He described KCR as the heir to Kasim Razvi, the founder of Rajakar militia, as far as his attitude towards the people and his own party leaders was concerned. Calling Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao a chameleon, Bandi Sanjay said by the blessings of Lord Palakurthi Someshwara, the BJP would defeat him in the next election.

Bandi apologises to scribes for party leader’s remarks

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has apologised to the local journalists of Palakurthi in Jangaon district, after the scribes obstructed his speech protesting ‘objectionable’ comments against them made by another BJP leader before his speech. During his speech at Palakurthi public meeting on Tuesday, BJP leader from Palakurthi N Vengal Rao had made some comments with regard to 2BHK house allotments made to local journalists, which angered the scribes. While Sanjay was addressing the people, journalists got into an argument with him. Sanjay immediately tendered an apology for his party leader’s comments. “Whatever comments were made against the journalists were not right. I didn’t listen to what he said, but I apologise all the same,” he said.

