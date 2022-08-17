Telangana CM KCR calls Modi 'enemy of the state' on soul-stirring Tuesday

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of voices sang the National Anthem when the National Flag sprouted at all important junctions across the State on Tuesday. A sense of nationalism permeated the air as a sea of the Tiranga fluttered at gatherings from Abids in Hyderabad to sprawling grounds in the districts.

When the clock struck 11.30 am, traffic came to a grinding halt. Commuters and pedestrians alike stood still for 52 seconds as did Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders and recited Jana Gana Mana. A few hours later, the CM invoked the Telangana sentiment at a meeting in Vikarabad, branding PM Narendra Modi an ‘Enemy of the State’.

It was indeed quite a spectacle the combination of nationalism and Telangana sentiment, which perhaps, the ruling TRS considers to be the perfect antidote to the BJP’s surge in Telangana. The mass recitation of the National Anthem was part of the State government’s ongoing two-week-long Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu rivalling the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of the Modi government — to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

So, if the Modi government had given a call for Har Ghar Tiranga, the KCR government distributed flags free of cost to the public. And, going one up on the Centre, organised the mass recitation of the soul-stirring Anthem. Speaking in Vikarabad after inaugurating the District Collectorate Complex constructed at an estimated cost of `60.7 core and laying the foundation for a new medical college, KCR sought to ‘expose’ the Modi government.

“The Prime Minister has become our enemy,” he said while explaining the reasons for the non-completion of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

Send BJP government packing: KCR

Blaming the BJP-led Central government for all the ills plaguing the country, Rao called upon people to send the BJP government packing in order to bring the best in its place, which could do some good to the States.“We should chase away the evil forces and teach a befitting lesson to them,” Rao appealed. In the same breath, he promised,

“We will provide water to Vikarabad under Palamuru- Rangareddy project. But, the people should know who stopped the project by filing cases in the court and expose them. Palamuru- Rangareddy project has been delayed due to the sheer folly and incapacity of the Central government.

Those activists, who waved BJP flags before my bus today, should go to Delhi and explain to the Prime Minister the reason for the delay in completing the project. We have given hundreds of memoranda to the Centre in the last eight years to decide the share of Telangana in Krishna river waters, so that TS could construct the project. But, there is no response from the Centre.

Today, Prime Minister is our enemy,” the Chief Minister thundered. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy attended the mass rendering of the National Anthem at Malla Reddy University on the city outskirts, where around 30,000 students participated.

