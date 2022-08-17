Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR calls Modi 'enemy of the state' on soul-stirring Tuesday

With mass recitation of National Anthem, the ruling TRS tries to find a combination of nationalism and Telangana sentiment

Published: 17th August 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of people gather at Abids GPO Circle to recite the National Anthem in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of voices sang the National Anthem when the National Flag sprouted at all important junctions across the State on Tuesday. A sense of nationalism permeated the air as a sea of the Tiranga fluttered at gatherings from Abids in Hyderabad to sprawling grounds in the districts.

When the clock struck 11.30 am, traffic came to a grinding halt. Commuters and pedestrians alike stood still for 52 seconds as did Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders and recited Jana Gana Mana. A few hours later, the CM invoked the Telangana sentiment at a meeting in Vikarabad, branding PM Narendra Modi an ‘Enemy of the State’.

It was indeed quite a spectacle the combination of nationalism and Telangana sentiment, which perhaps, the ruling TRS considers to be the perfect antidote to the BJP’s surge in Telangana. The mass recitation of the National Anthem was part of the State government’s ongoing two-week-long Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu rivalling the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of the Modi government — to celebrate 75 years of Independence. 

So, if the Modi government had given a call for Har Ghar Tiranga, the KCR government distributed flags free of cost to the public. And, going one up on the Centre, organised the mass recitation of the soul-stirring Anthem. Speaking in Vikarabad after inaugurating the District Collectorate Complex constructed at an estimated cost of `60.7 core and laying the foundation for a new medical college, KCR sought to ‘expose’ the Modi government. 

“The Prime Minister has become our enemy,” he said while explaining the reasons for the non-completion of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

Send BJP government packing: KCR

Blaming the BJP-led Central government for all the ills plaguing the country, Rao called upon people to send the BJP government packing in order to bring the best in its place, which could do some good to the States.“We should chase away the evil forces and teach a befitting lesson to them,” Rao appealed. In the same breath, he promised,

“We will provide water to Vikarabad under Palamuru- Rangareddy project. But, the people should know who stopped the project by filing cases in the court and expose them. Palamuru- Rangareddy project has been delayed due to the sheer folly and incapacity of the Central government.

Those activists, who waved BJP flags before my bus today, should go to Delhi and explain to the Prime Minister the reason for the delay in completing the project. We have given hundreds of memoranda to the Centre in the last eight years to decide the share of Telangana in Krishna river waters, so that TS could construct the project. But, there is no response from the Centre.

Today, Prime Minister is our enemy,” the Chief Minister thundered. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy attended the mass rendering of the National Anthem at Malla Reddy University on the city outskirts, where around 30,000 students participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao Asaduddin Owaisi AIMM Narendra Modi
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp