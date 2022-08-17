Telangana: Congress Legislature Party delegation arrested on way to KLIS

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After the police prevented a delegation of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) from visiting the Dummagudem project, members of the party staged a rasta roka on the Manugur Cross Roads in Burgampahad mandal on Tuesday. However, after two hours, the traffic had come to a standstill and police arrested the grand old party members and took them to the police station.

Earlier in the day, the police prevented the delegation at Gurralapadu village. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, T Jeevan Reddy, Seetakka, former Union Minister Balaram Naik and Kisan cell state president Anvesh Reddy were part of the team.

Cops blocked the road with barricades. Police said they were asking them not to proceed any further in their own interest as the area around the project is infested by Maoists. Sridhar Babu questioned police officials on why they were unwilling to provide security though they had given their itinerary to the police much ahead of their visit.

Earlier in the day, the delegation of Congress leaders and workers visited the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka divisions. After interacting with the residents of Subhashnagar colony, the CLP team alleged that the State government had failed to rescue flood victims.

Revanth condemns arrest of Congress leaders

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Congress leaders in the erstwhile Khammam district. Revanth alleged that the Congress legislators were taken from one police station to another in the erstwhile Khammam district. In a statement, Revanth said the State government has arrested his party MLAs and MLC to cover up the corruption in irrigation projects while they were on their way to visit irrigation projects

