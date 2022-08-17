Home States Telangana

Telangana HC orders state to submit poll timetable for CESS Siriclla

Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao argued that the State changed the Act to allow it to designate individuals in charge and to prolong their terms.

Published: 17th August 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state to inform the court of the timetable within which it would ensure election to the 3.5 lakh member Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) in Sircilla.

A Kanakaiah, a CESS member from Vilasagar village in Rajanna Sircilla district, filed a petition questioning how the State could interfere with the operation of their society, which holds the distinction of being the largest cooperative society in the State. He said that GO RT No. 151, which the State government issued on April 18, 2022, and which installed a new group of leaders to operate this cooperative organisation, was previously stopped by the High Court.

Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao argued that the State changed the Act to allow it to designate individuals in charge and to prolong their terms. This was rejected by the bench, which noted that it directly interferes with cooperatives’ internal affairs. 

In response to a question from the bench, Ramachandra stated that they will produce the electoral roll within the next three months and asked the court to revoke the earlier stay order that had barred the committee. 

