TRS 'attacks': BJP calls for bandh in Telangana's Parkal

The BJP called for a bandh in Parkal on Wednesday in protest against an alleged attack on their party supporters by TRS.

Published: 17th August 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP called for a bandh in Parkal on Wednesday in protest against an alleged attack on their party supporters by TRS. In a statement on Tuesday, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged that BJP leader from Parkal, K Guru Prasad and three others were attacked by seven TRS workers on Tuesday, at the ‘behest’ of  Parkal MLA Ch Dharma Reddy.

“To obstruct the Praja Sangrama Yatra, TRS leaders are resorting to intimidatory tactics. Police must take cognisance of the attacks and take stringent action against the culprits. All those who respect democracy and are against the ‘goondaism’ of TRS should observe peaceful bandh,” he said.

BJP’s spokesperson NV Subhash told Express that on Tuesday, all the shops in Palakurthy town were shut down by the police, so that people could be prevented from meeting, interacting or listening to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay during his padayatra. 

He also alleged that TRS leaders were preventing BJP workers from coming out of their homes to attend the padayatra. BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Tarun Chugh strongly condemned the alleged attack on Praja Sangrama Yatra by the TRS supporters at Devaruppala village in Janagaon district on Monday.

He said "it was an attack on the democracy and an attack on the freedom of expression, largely engineered by the vicious forces patronised by the KCR government".  “Yesterday, when the TRS ‘goons’ were attacking the yatra, police not only remained mute spectators but also showed their ire on BJP workers. I strongly condemn the partisan attitude of the police,” he said.

