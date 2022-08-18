Bandi Sanjay clocks 1,000 km as Praja Sangrama Yatra reaches Palakurthi

By Express News Service

JANGAON: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday crossed a significant milestone of completing 1,000 km in his Praja Sangrama Yatra when he entered Appireddypalle village of Palakurthi mandal in Jangaon district.

Sanjay, who covered 34 Assembly constituencies in 84 days in his earlier two phases and the present phase of his yatra, unveiled a specially-erected pylon at Appireddypalle in the afternoon, amidst bursting of crackers and the release of 1,000 balloons to the beating of drums and blowing of trumpets.

Sanjay is on his Yatra to personally understand the problems of the people of Telangana and give them confidence and assurance that better days are ahead as the BJP is all set to come to power in the State.

The first phase of Yatra began on August 28, 2021, at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad and concluded with a public meeting at Husnabad on October 2, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The second phase of his yatra commenced on April 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution. It began at Jogulamba temple in Alampur in Jogulamba-Gadwal district and culminated in a public rally at Tukkuguda of Ranga Reddy district on May 14.

The ongoing third phase of Yatra began on August 2 at Yadadri temple in Yadadri Bhongir district. So far, Sanjay walked for 183 km in a span of 15 days of the present leg of padayatra. In all, he walked for 1,000 km till date and would be entering 1001 km in Palakurthy Assembly constituency. During these 82 days of his padayatra, Sanjay could see for himself the problems the people were facing.

He received thousands of representations from people on various issues. Even as he continued his yatra, he wrote to the government drawing its attention to the representations made to him by the people.



