HC dismisses Telangana claim on land worth Rs 2,000 crore

Published: 18th August 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the State government, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed its claim to 26 acres of land worth about Rs 2,000 crore in Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district. A bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda, rejected the writ appeal filed by the State government laying claim to the prime land at Khanamet.

In its judgment, the court stated: “We do not see any basis to disagree with the single judge order.” The single judge’s order barred the then government from evicting the petitioners from the property in question. The bench, hearing two writ petitions filed by the Telangana government claiming ownership of the 26 acres of property in Khanamet, opined: “We do not find any good ground to reverse such a finding rendered by the single judge.” 

Senior counsel P Sri Raghuram appeared for petitioners P Govind Reddy, late D Rama Naidu, former MP 
D Suresh Babu, film actor D Venkatesh and others. He argued against the State’s contention that the persons from whom the petitioners purchased the land were not ex-servicemen and rather, the land belonged to the government since 1951.

Consensus by judges

Earlier in 2009 and 2010, two single judges had barred the then government from evicting the petitioners from the land and the Telangana High Court has upheld those verdicts

