‘How did friend Modi turn a foe?’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s U-turn on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he considered a good friend, in the past, but now all of a sudden called him a foe. “Because, Modi started questioning KCR’s corruption,” she alleged.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, she accused the Chief Minister of twisting the words of the Prime Minister to mislead the people.

Questioning the government’s failure to complete the construction of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), she alleged that the State government was putting a heavy debt burden on the people to enrich the CM’s family.

