‘How did friend Modi turn a foe?’

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, she accused the Chief Minister of twisting the words of the Prime Minister to mislead the people.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s U-turn on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he considered a good friend, in the past, but now all of a sudden called him a foe. “Because, Modi started questioning KCR’s corruption,” she alleged. 

Questioning the government’s failure to complete the construction of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), she alleged that the State government was putting a heavy debt burden on the people to enrich the CM’s family.

