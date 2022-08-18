KTR gets invite for Asia leaders' meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has received an invitation to attend the Asia Leaders Series meeting to be held in Zurich on October 4. The Asia Leaders Series is a neutral forum to facilitate open dialogue among the most influential leaders in Asia and Europe, advocating diversity, supporting collaboration and fostering trusted relationships.

The meeting involves 100 most prominent business leaders from Europe and Asia who will gather to discuss growing geopolitical uncertainty affecting large companies operating in the Europe-Asia corridor.

“Our goal is to inspire a meaningful and thought-provoking discussion among respected, influential figures such as yourself. For this reason, access to the meeting is reserved for board members of companies with revenues of at least $1 billion,” said Callam Fletcher, Founder, Asia Leaders Series, in the invitation to KTR.

Among the leaders from Europe who are set to attend are Sir John Scarlett, former chief of British Intelligence Service (MI6), Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, Chair of LDC Group, Lord Jim O’Neill, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Prof Dr Jordi Gual, Non- Executive Chairman of VidaCaixa, Dr. Gerard Lyons, UK Board Member at the Bank of China, and Lord Stephen Green, former Group CEO of HSBC.KTR expressed his happiness over receiving the invitation. He stated that this would be a great platform for global leaders to come together and share their thoughts and ideas on various topics.

