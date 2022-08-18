Home States Telangana

KTR gets invite for Asia leaders' meeting

The meeting involves 100 most prominent business leaders from Europe and Asia who will gather to discuss growing geopolitical uncertainty affecting large companies in the Europe-Asia corridor.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has received an invitation to attend the Asia Leaders Series meeting to be held in Zurich on October 4. The Asia Leaders Series is a neutral forum to facilitate open dialogue among the most influential leaders in Asia and Europe, advocating diversity, supporting collaboration and fostering trusted relationships.

The meeting involves 100 most prominent business leaders from Europe and Asia who will gather to discuss growing geopolitical uncertainty affecting large companies operating in the Europe-Asia corridor. 
“Our goal is to inspire a meaningful and thought-provoking discussion among respected, influential figures such as yourself. For this reason, access to the meeting is reserved for board members of companies with revenues of at least $1 billion,” said Callam Fletcher, Founder, Asia Leaders Series, in the invitation to KTR.

Among the leaders from Europe who are set to attend are Sir John Scarlett, former chief of British Intelligence Service (MI6), Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, Chair of LDC Group, Lord Jim O’Neill, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Prof Dr Jordi Gual, Non- Executive Chairman of VidaCaixa, Dr. Gerard Lyons, UK Board Member at the Bank of China, and Lord Stephen Green, former Group CEO of HSBC.KTR expressed his happiness over receiving the invitation. He stated that this would be a great platform for global leaders to come together and share their thoughts and ideas on various topics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR KT Rama Rao Asia Leaders Series
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp