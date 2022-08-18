Nigerian drug peddler Tony released on bail from Chanchalguda Jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: International peddler Chukwu Obgonna Davis alias Tony, who was arrested under NDPS Act in January 2022, was released from Chanchalguda Jail on Wednesday. He is an under-trial prisoner and was granted conditional bail. A Nigerian, Tony was arrested by the Hyderabad police Mumbai in January for his role in an international drug racket. He had been living in Mumbai since 2013 despite the fact that his visa expired.

Tony was arrested for supplying psychotropic drugs to several consumers in the city and was operating from Mumbai. After laying several traps, the investigation into the drugs supply chain in the city led to Tony who was dealing with sleeper cell-like agents. His list of clients had several bigwigs like businessmen, doctors, engineering students and techies. Following the arrest of Tony, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that it was time to stopping sparing drug consumers. Some of Tony’s clients were identified and arrested under the NDPS Act.

Tony’s key agent Imran was first arrested by Punjagutta police and West Zone Task Force. Tony’s movements were watched for four weeks in Mumbai following which a trap was laid for the drug kingpin leading to his arrest. However, he had erased nearly half of the data on his mobile phone. During police custody, Tony revealed his method of delivering drugs and details about the drug mafia he dealt with. He named another major Nigerian peddler ‘Star Boy’ for whom police are still looking.



HYDERABAD: International peddler Chukwu Obgonna Davis alias Tony, who was arrested under NDPS Act in January 2022, was released from Chanchalguda Jail on Wednesday. He is an under-trial prisoner and was granted conditional bail. A Nigerian, Tony was arrested by the Hyderabad police Mumbai in January for his role in an international drug racket. He had been living in Mumbai since 2013 despite the fact that his visa expired. Tony was arrested for supplying psychotropic drugs to several consumers in the city and was operating from Mumbai. After laying several traps, the investigation into the drugs supply chain in the city led to Tony who was dealing with sleeper cell-like agents. His list of clients had several bigwigs like businessmen, doctors, engineering students and techies. Following the arrest of Tony, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that it was time to stopping sparing drug consumers. Some of Tony’s clients were identified and arrested under the NDPS Act. Tony’s key agent Imran was first arrested by Punjagutta police and West Zone Task Force. Tony’s movements were watched for four weeks in Mumbai following which a trap was laid for the drug kingpin leading to his arrest. However, he had erased nearly half of the data on his mobile phone. During police custody, Tony revealed his method of delivering drugs and details about the drug mafia he dealt with. He named another major Nigerian peddler ‘Star Boy’ for whom police are still looking.