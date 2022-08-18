Telangana Bar Council condemns murder of advocate, demands bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Bar Council, represented by its chairman A Narasimha Reddy, on Wednesday registered its condemnation in the strongest terms of the murder of Gade Vijay Reddy, an advocate from Nalgonda. In a statement on behalf of the Bar Council, Narasimha Reddy demand that the police investigate the murder expeditiously and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Bar Council also urges the government to pass the Advocates Protection Act in order to protect the Advocate community, which is responsible for protecting citizens’ rights,” the statement said. Vijay Reddy was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Yellammagudem village of Thipparthi mandal in the district on Saturday evening. Vijay Reddy was also husband of Sandhya, sarpanch of Yellammagudem village.

He used to practise in Nalgonda district court for over five years.An unidentified person came in a car and blocked Vijay Reddy’s motorcycle and then indiscriminately stabbed him with knives. He died on the spot. His body was then thrown into a dry canal.

