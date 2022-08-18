Home States Telangana

Telangana Bar Council condemns murder of advocate, demands bill

In a statement on behalf of the Bar Council, Narasimha Reddy demand that the police investigate the murder expeditiously and arrest the perpetrators. 

Published: 18th August 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

death-shooting

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Bar Council, represented by its chairman A Narasimha Reddy, on Wednesday registered its condemnation in the strongest terms of the murder of Gade Vijay Reddy, an advocate from Nalgonda. In a statement on behalf of the Bar Council, Narasimha Reddy demand that the police investigate the murder expeditiously and arrest the perpetrators. 

“The Bar Council also urges the government to pass the Advocates Protection Act in order to protect the Advocate community, which is responsible for protecting citizens’ rights,” the statement said. Vijay Reddy was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Yellammagudem village of Thipparthi mandal in the district on Saturday evening. Vijay Reddy was also husband of Sandhya, sarpanch of Yellammagudem village.

He used to practise in Nalgonda district court for over five years.An unidentified person came in a car and blocked Vijay Reddy’s motorcycle and then indiscriminately stabbed him with knives. He died on the spot. His body was then thrown into a dry canal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Bar Council Advocate murder
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp