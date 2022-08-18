Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress to pull out all stops to retain Munugode byelection

These coordinators will directly report to the party high command on the functioning of their leaders.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress is pulling out all stops to win the Munugode byelection.
Faced with the daunting task of retaining Munugode, the AICC has decided to assign seven coordinators, one each to the seven mandals in the constituency. These coordinators will directly report to the party high command on the functioning of their leaders.

AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore along with his AICC colleagues Nadeem Javed, Rohit Choudury and Bose Raju held a series of meetings with the elected representatives of local bodies from Munugode, mandal in-charges and DCC presidents.

During the meetings, the AICC leaders are understood to have told them to sever ties with those who are inclining toward Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and focus on taking the Congress agenda to the people.
Manickam Tagore directed his party lower-rung leaders to hoist the party flag in all 175 villages in the constituency as a mark of launching the campaign. 

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Manickam Tagore said that Congress will kick start its Munugode byelection campaign from August 20 on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary. He said that 14 coordinators, including seven from AICC, have been appointed for the Munugode constituency.

