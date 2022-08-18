Telangana: Leaders all set to descend on Munugode byelection

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high decibel poll campaign for the ensuing Munugode Assembly by-election, which is considered a precursor to 2023 general elections, will kick off on August 20. The by-election to the Munugode constituency was necessitated after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned. He will be donning saffron robes in the presence of Amit Shah at a public meeting to be held at Munugode village on August 21. With the induction of Rajagopal Reddy into the BJP fold, the party has a ready-made candidate for the bye-election, while the ruling TRS and Congress are adopting a ‘wait-and-watch’ strategy before naming their candidates.

While the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be holding a massive public meeting on August 20, BJP’s top leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending a public meeting a day after, i.e. August 21. Congress too will be launching its poll campaign on August 20, marking the Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary which TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will attend.

Probably to steal the thunder from the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold his public meeting a day before Amit Shah’s. These two parties as a show of strength, are planning to mobilise at least one lakh people for their respective meetings. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to announce sops for the constituency development or new welfare schemes as he did during the previous bye-elections.

Incidentally on Wednesday, the TRS government sanctioned 1,481 new Aasara pensions. Likewise, other pending welfare schemes like Dalit Bhandhu, too, are likely to be disbursed in the constituency at the earliest.

On their part, the opposition Congress and the BJP are planning to “expose” the State government’s “failures” in delivering the promises. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently toured the constituency as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Defections from one party to another has already begun in the constituency. The TRS and BJP have been inducting local (Panchayat Raj) elected representatives into their fold. This is against Congress’s attempts to retain its cadres intact. In spite of the fast-changing political development, all three leading parties seem to be confident of sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members joining their side before the electoral battle.

It will be beginning of end of KCR’s rule: Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh said that Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah’s public meeting in Munugode will pave the way for liberating Telangana from TRS rule. Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Tarun Chugh said, “The land of Munugode will protect democracy by freeing the State from the arrogant and corrupt government of Chandrasekhar Rao.”



HYDERABAD: A high decibel poll campaign for the ensuing Munugode Assembly by-election, which is considered a precursor to 2023 general elections, will kick off on August 20. The by-election to the Munugode constituency was necessitated after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned. He will be donning saffron robes in the presence of Amit Shah at a public meeting to be held at Munugode village on August 21. With the induction of Rajagopal Reddy into the BJP fold, the party has a ready-made candidate for the bye-election, while the ruling TRS and Congress are adopting a ‘wait-and-watch’ strategy before naming their candidates. While the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be holding a massive public meeting on August 20, BJP’s top leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending a public meeting a day after, i.e. August 21. Congress too will be launching its poll campaign on August 20, marking the Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary which TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will attend. Probably to steal the thunder from the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold his public meeting a day before Amit Shah’s. These two parties as a show of strength, are planning to mobilise at least one lakh people for their respective meetings. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to announce sops for the constituency development or new welfare schemes as he did during the previous bye-elections. Incidentally on Wednesday, the TRS government sanctioned 1,481 new Aasara pensions. Likewise, other pending welfare schemes like Dalit Bhandhu, too, are likely to be disbursed in the constituency at the earliest. On their part, the opposition Congress and the BJP are planning to “expose” the State government’s “failures” in delivering the promises. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently toured the constituency as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. Defections from one party to another has already begun in the constituency. The TRS and BJP have been inducting local (Panchayat Raj) elected representatives into their fold. This is against Congress’s attempts to retain its cadres intact. In spite of the fast-changing political development, all three leading parties seem to be confident of sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members joining their side before the electoral battle. It will be beginning of end of KCR’s rule: Chugh Hyderabad: BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh said that Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah’s public meeting in Munugode will pave the way for liberating Telangana from TRS rule. Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Tarun Chugh said, “The land of Munugode will protect democracy by freeing the State from the arrogant and corrupt government of Chandrasekhar Rao.”