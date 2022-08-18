TRS leader’s murder: Teladarupalli remains tense

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two days after TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah’s murdered, a tense situation prevailed in Teladarupalli village in Khammam district on Thursday. Despite the presence of 500 special party and law and order personnel, the police are leaving nothing to chance and maintaining a high alert.

A posse of policemen deployed in the village keep vigil even as Section 144 has been extended till Thursday evening in the mandal. Villagers expect a further extension. The police have registered a case against 17 persons for attacking Tammineni Koteswara Rao’s residence and damaging furniture, windows, a car and a motorcycle. Koteswara Rao wife lodged a complaint with the police regarding the vandalism.

Meanwhile, the people accused of murdering Krishnaiah remain under police custody and have been shifted to an undisclosed location since the slain leader’s followers may attack them if they get a sniff about their whereabouts.

However, speaking to Express, Khammam Rural ACP K Basva Reddy denied that the accused were in police custody. “We have formed teams to nab the accused on the direction of Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrior.”

Not just the followers of Krishnaiah, even the villagers are very upset over the murder and want retribution. It is learnt that Krishnaiah gained the love and affection of the villagers by taking care of them in all aspects.

A villager told Express: “Krishnaiah was a good person who took care of everybody who believed in him. After many decades, the village saw some development after Krishnaiah joined the TRS.”

The ACP appealed to the family members of the accused and their supporters to convince them to surrender before the police.

