BJP MP Laxman urges Telangana to rename Jangaon district after Papanna Goud 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dr K Laxman on Thursday demanded the State government rename Jangaon district after Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, and also to instal his statue on the Tank Bund “as this would be proper tribute to a king who revolted against the Mughals and established the Golconda kingdom”.

Addressing the media on the 372nd birth anniversary of the Sardar, Laxman encouraged the people of Telangana to take inspiration from the warrior king and decimate the TRS government which he alleged was ruling the State “with a bourgeois and capitalist mindset”.

“By using the various BC communities as a vote bank, they have established a corrupt rule. Now they have stooped to the level where they are praising Nizam’s rule. Let us follow the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of zero tolerance for corruption and dynastic rule and free Telangana from TRS’ rule,” Laxman said. He said that he will take directions from the Centre and will work to deliver Telangana as a gift to Modi by bringing the BJP to power in the State.

BJP national executive member S Vijayashanti, who attended the event, felt underutilised by the party. She felt that a firebrand like her was somehow being silenced by the state leadership, for reasons she couldn’t understand.

“What can anyone do if responsibility and work is not given? I have always played bigger roles. Ramulamma will be Ramulamma. Bandi Sanjay and Dr Laxman should know how to make use of my services,” she said, clarifying that the party leadership will take a decision about from where she may be asked to contest in the next elections.

