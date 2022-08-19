Home States Telangana

BJP MP Laxman urges Telangana to rename Jangaon district after Papanna Goud 

BJP national executive member S Vijayashanti, who attended the event, felt underutilised by the party.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP K Laxman addresses the media at the party office in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dr K Laxman on Thursday demanded the State government rename Jangaon district after Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, and also to instal his statue on the Tank Bund “as this would be proper tribute to a king who revolted against the Mughals and established the Golconda kingdom”.

Addressing the media on the 372nd birth anniversary of the Sardar, Laxman encouraged the people of Telangana to take inspiration from the warrior king and decimate the TRS government which he alleged was ruling the State “with a bourgeois and capitalist mindset”.

“By using the various BC communities as a vote bank, they have established a corrupt rule. Now they have stooped to the level where they are praising Nizam’s rule. Let us follow the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of zero tolerance for corruption and dynastic rule and free Telangana from TRS’ rule,” Laxman said. He said that he will take directions from the Centre and will work to deliver Telangana as a gift to Modi by bringing the BJP to power in the State.

BJP national executive member S Vijayashanti, who attended the event, felt underutilised by the party. She felt that a firebrand like her was somehow being silenced by the state leadership, for reasons she couldn’t understand.

“What can anyone do if responsibility and work is not given? I have always played bigger roles. Ramulamma will be Ramulamma. Bandi Sanjay and Dr Laxman should know how to make use of my services,” she said, clarifying that the party leadership will take a decision about from where she may be asked to contest in the next elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Laxman TRS Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp