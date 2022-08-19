BJP to name Munugode in-charge after Amit Shah visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP is likely to announce the party in charge for Munugode byelection after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting on August 21. The party has already appointed in-charges in each of the mandals of the constituency for Shah’s public meeting. According to BJP sources, the party is considering the names of AP Jithendar Reddy, Eatala Rajender, Vivek Venkataswamy and G Manohar Reddy for the responsibility.

While Jithendar Reddy has been credited with two successive victories -- in Dubbak and Huzurabad -- as the party’s in-charge, Rajender, who is chairman of the party’s joinings committee, has brought Choutuppal MPP Venkat Reddy and some sarpanches from the constituency into the saffron party fold.

Vivek is close to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy while Manohar Reddy has contested from the constituency as the BJP candidate twice. To ensure the success of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting, the party has appointed mandal-wise in-charges.

Shah’s schedule

Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive at the RGIA at Shamshabad at 3.40 pm on August 21. At 4.15 he will le-ave for Munugode in a chopper. He will be holding a review meeting with CRPF officers in Munugode from 4.25 pm to 4.40 pm.Shah will participate in a rally and in the public meeting till 6 pm, after which he will fly back to the airport at Shamsha-bad, from where he will return to New Delhi the same evening.

