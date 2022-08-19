Home States Telangana

BJP's Bandi Sanjay challenges KCR to a show of strength in Hyderabad

During the day, members of the Brahmin community met Sanjay, asking him to establish a Brahmin Corporation with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore if the BJP came to power.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters lift BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on their shoulders in Jangaon on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove that he was a native of Telangana with a show of strength in the heart of Hyderabad.“Bring along red roses (communists) and green flags (MIM workers) if you want,” Sanjay told a crowd of supporters at a public meeting in Jangaon as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

The BJP MP declared that TRS leaders resorting to attacking BJP workers during his padayatra will meet the same fate as gangster Nayeem. “I will tour each and every lane in the constituencies of TRS leaders who are resorting to such attacks,” he said.

Claiming that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had not said ‘Swatantra Bharat ki Jai’ during the rendition of the national anthem while standing next to the Chief Minister at Abids on August 16, Sanjay challenged Rao to make Owaisi utter the slogan along with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Warning police officers, who he alleged were acting as stooges of the Chief Minister and obstructing his padayatra, Sanjay said that governments were not permanent. He dared the police to question the Chief Minister about attacks on S-Is and constables in the Old City, and also about the non-payment of Travel and Dearness Allowance to police personnel.

Questioning the people whether the land of Bathukamma Cheruvu in Jangaon was grabbed or not, he questioned what happened to Rao’s promise of establishing the medical college, IIIT, degree and PG colleges, and an industrial corridor between Pembarthi and Warangal, and constitution of an Urban Development Authority in Jangaon.

During the day, members of the Brahmin community met Sanjay, asking him to establish a Brahmin Corporation with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore if the BJP came to power. They also asked Sanjay to give tickets to Brahmins to contest two Lok Sabha and four Assembly seats in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR BJP TRS
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp