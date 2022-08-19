BJP's Bandi Sanjay challenges KCR to a show of strength in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove that he was a native of Telangana with a show of strength in the heart of Hyderabad.“Bring along red roses (communists) and green flags (MIM workers) if you want,” Sanjay told a crowd of supporters at a public meeting in Jangaon as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

The BJP MP declared that TRS leaders resorting to attacking BJP workers during his padayatra will meet the same fate as gangster Nayeem. “I will tour each and every lane in the constituencies of TRS leaders who are resorting to such attacks,” he said.

Claiming that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had not said ‘Swatantra Bharat ki Jai’ during the rendition of the national anthem while standing next to the Chief Minister at Abids on August 16, Sanjay challenged Rao to make Owaisi utter the slogan along with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Warning police officers, who he alleged were acting as stooges of the Chief Minister and obstructing his padayatra, Sanjay said that governments were not permanent. He dared the police to question the Chief Minister about attacks on S-Is and constables in the Old City, and also about the non-payment of Travel and Dearness Allowance to police personnel.

Questioning the people whether the land of Bathukamma Cheruvu in Jangaon was grabbed or not, he questioned what happened to Rao’s promise of establishing the medical college, IIIT, degree and PG colleges, and an industrial corridor between Pembarthi and Warangal, and constitution of an Urban Development Authority in Jangaon.

During the day, members of the Brahmin community met Sanjay, asking him to establish a Brahmin Corporation with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore if the BJP came to power. They also asked Sanjay to give tickets to Brahmins to contest two Lok Sabha and four Assembly seats in Telangana.

