Six arrested in Tammineni Krishnaiah murder case?

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam police have reportedly arrested six of the eight accused in the Tammineni Krishnaiah murder case while the remaining two — Thammineni Koteswara Rao and Jakkampudi Krishna — remain at large. The police also took reportedly five more persons from Mahabubabad into custody for supplying weapons to the accused and seized the weapons used for committing the murder.

However, there are conflicting versions regarding the arrested -- while police sources say that the six were arrested on the Telangana-AP border, there are claims that the accused surrendered. According to sources, the police took Ramzan Shaik, Gajji Krishnaswamy, Nukala Lingaiah, Banda Nageswara Rao, Bodapatla Sreenu and Yellampalli Nagaiah into custody.

However, the police continue to deny any arrests. Rural ACP Basava Reddy said that he was out of station and was not aware of the arrests. Police officials remain tightlipped over the progress of the investigation and arrests.

