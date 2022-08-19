Telangana HC reserves orders in Jagan’s quid pro quo case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jagathi Publications, founded by AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, petitioned the Telangana High Court to direct the special court hearing money laundering cases to wait till the verdict in the main quid pro quo case brought by the CBI is issued.

The Enforcement Directorate, on the other hand, fought this plea, requesting that the HC dismiss Jagathi’s plea since the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was special legislation and its case against the accused in the quid pro quo case is a standalone one. T Surya Karan Reddy, additional solicitor general, stated that the trial should begin and end first.

He also highlighted an HC decision from last year, which stated that the HC had already dismissed the case of one of the accused in the same case who sought similar relief. There cannot be a different verdict in the same case for another group of accused. According to the additional solicitor general, last year’s decision applies to them as well. Some of them appealed the HC decision to the Supreme Court, where the case is still pending.

In presenting Jagathi’s case, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy stated that the HC judgment can no longer be relied on because the Supreme Court recently delivered a clear judgment saying that if a judgment in the main scheduled offence case acquits the accused, the money laundering case connected to it should collapse and cannot continue at all.

