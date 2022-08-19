Home States Telangana

Telangana HC reserves orders in Jagan’s quid pro quo case

According to the additional solicitor general, last year’s decision applies to them as well.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jagathi Publications, founded by AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, petitioned the Telangana High Court to direct the special court hearing money laundering cases to wait till the verdict in the main quid pro quo case brought by the CBI is issued.

The Enforcement Directorate, on the other hand, fought this plea, requesting that the HC dismiss Jagathi’s plea since the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was special legislation and its case against the accused in the quid pro quo case is a standalone one. T Surya Karan Reddy, additional solicitor general, stated that the trial should begin and end first.

He also highlighted an HC decision from last year, which stated that the HC had already dismissed the case of one of the accused in the same case who sought similar relief. There cannot be a different verdict in the same case for another group of accused. According to the additional solicitor general, last year’s decision applies to them as well. Some of them appealed the HC decision to the Supreme Court, where the case is still pending.

In presenting Jagathi’s case, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy stated that the HC judgment can no longer be relied on because the Supreme Court recently delivered a clear judgment saying that if a judgment in the main scheduled offence case acquits the accused, the money laundering case connected to it should collapse and cannot continue at all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagathi Publications Telangana High Court
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp