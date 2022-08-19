Telangana’s green cover up by 7.6 per cent over last seven years: Finance minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the green cover in the State has increased by 7.6 per cent over the past seven years.

During the inauguration of the 12th Grand Nursery Mela at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, the Minister said that 12,751 Palle Prakruthi Vanams (village parks) and Pattana Prakruthi Vanams (urban parks) were setup in the State, and that Telangana was the only State to allot lands for such parks.

Harish said that 240 crore saplings were planted as part of the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram campaign till now, and that another 20 crore saplings were being planted this year. He said that rejuvenation of forests was being taken up in a major way, as against the previous governments which let the destruction of forests happen.

Appealing to the people of the State to plant a sapling every year on their birthday and take care of them, Harish said that growing urban terraces and kitchen gardens could not only improve their health due to consumption of organic vegetables but will also help them achieve mental peace and help them stay active.

There were around 150 stalls in the grand nursery mela organised by Telangana Event Organisers, where companies and NGOs from various States showcased their products and services.

