Vahan partners with TASK to upskill 30,000 students

The community inclusive pilot programme by Vahan will maintain equal focus on women candidates and students from marginalized communities.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vahan, a recruitment platform, has partnered with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) for upskilling and aiding the employment of young graduates. As part of the collaboration, Vahan will enrol 30,000 eligible students on its platform where they would be able to work upon their skills through exclusive access of the community including webinars on industry trends, insights, business leaders’ talks. The two-year long partnership is aimed at enhancing the requisite skill set of the graduating students in the engineering field, thereby helping in focused and quick employability.

The community inclusive pilot programme by Vahan will maintain equal focus on women candidates and students from marginalized communities. Vahan is looking at placing 1,000 active job seekers (aged between 18 to 29 years) as software developers and gig workers. Madhav Krishna, Founder and CEO, Vahan said, “This will help create relevant employment opportunities for the students of Telangana.”

