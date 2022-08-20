CBI raids Hyderabad businessman in Delhi excise case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the 31 places across the country raided by the CBI on Friday in connection with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ was the residence of Arun Ramachandra Pillai in Hyderabad. The CBI believes that Pillai, the director of Hyderabad-based Robin Distilleries Pvt Ltd, has links with Sameer Mahendroo of Indo Spirit Pvt Ltd based in Delhi.

According to CBI sources, Pillai is the middleman for liquor distributors, while Mahendroo has connections with the liquor syndicate.CBI sources said that Pillai played the role of a ‘bribe broker’ between Mahendroo and Vijay Nair, who owns an event management company in Delhi called ‘Only Touch Louder’.

“Pillai would hand over the money given by Mahendroo to Vijay Nair and the latter would then use it to pay bribes to Delhi government employees,” sources said. Also under the radar are Gandra Premsagar, an associate of Arun Pillai who owns a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company. Abhishek, who is also a partner in Pillai’s company, is also on the CBI’s watch list, if sources are to be believed. Pillai’s residence at Kokapet in Hyderabad and also in Bengaluru were raided based on the First Information Report (FIR).

Sources said that the sleuths are in the process of collecting some crucial documents and other incriminating material connected with violations of the Delhi Excise Policy. Incidentally, a case was registered against Pillai and 13 others on July 17 and the CBI launched a probe. It is reported that all the 14 were involved in framing and violating the Excise Policy 2021-2022 under the Delhi Excise Act of 2009 of the GNCTD (Government of NCT of Delhi) Act, 1991 and the GNCTD Transaction of Business Rule of 1992 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010. It is also alleged that they were indulged in violations to extend post tender undue benefit to the licensee for the year 2021 and 2022.

Under the scanner

Pillai’s residence was among the 31 places raided across India in the Excise Policy ‘scam’

HYDERABAD: Among the 31 places across the country raided by the CBI on Friday in connection with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ was the residence of Arun Ramachandra Pillai in Hyderabad. The CBI believes that Pillai, the director of Hyderabad-based Robin Distilleries Pvt Ltd, has links with Sameer Mahendroo of Indo Spirit Pvt Ltd based in Delhi. According to CBI sources, Pillai is the middleman for liquor distributors, while Mahendroo has connections with the liquor syndicate.CBI sources said that Pillai played the role of a ‘bribe broker’ between Mahendroo and Vijay Nair, who owns an event management company in Delhi called ‘Only Touch Louder’. “Pillai would hand over the money given by Mahendroo to Vijay Nair and the latter would then use it to pay bribes to Delhi government employees,” sources said. Also under the radar are Gandra Premsagar, an associate of Arun Pillai who owns a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company. Abhishek, who is also a partner in Pillai’s company, is also on the CBI’s watch list, if sources are to be believed. Pillai’s residence at Kokapet in Hyderabad and also in Bengaluru were raided based on the First Information Report (FIR). Sources said that the sleuths are in the process of collecting some crucial documents and other incriminating material connected with violations of the Delhi Excise Policy. Incidentally, a case was registered against Pillai and 13 others on July 17 and the CBI launched a probe. It is reported that all the 14 were involved in framing and violating the Excise Policy 2021-2022 under the Delhi Excise Act of 2009 of the GNCTD (Government of NCT of Delhi) Act, 1991 and the GNCTD Transaction of Business Rule of 1992 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010. It is also alleged that they were indulged in violations to extend post tender undue benefit to the licensee for the year 2021 and 2022. Under the scanner Pillai’s residence was among the 31 places raided across India in the Excise Policy ‘scam’