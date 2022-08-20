CJI Ramana bats for court infrastructure at 'Nyay Nirman' release

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Friday released the “Nyay Nirman” document after the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a guest house and a cultural centre for the Telangana High Court at Banjara Hills here. He emphasised the necessity for uniform court complexes across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, he observed that while anyone can recognise a police station or collector’s complex in any location, few people are able to recognise a court building since they lack typical structures. The CJI said his priority was filling open positions and ensuring that courts have appropriate infrastructure.

Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court developed the Nyay Nirman paper on the design of court complexes with an emphasis on uniformity, standard operating processes to establish new complexes, and specification reports.

The CJI expressed appreciation for the State government’s willingness to construct the guest house for the HC and stated that such a complex was necessary because judges from all over the country frequently go to Hyderabad for medical care or to provide for their children’s higher education. The State government was unable to make preparations for the visiting judges during such visits. The CJI stated that building the guest home would be quite useful in such circumstances.

The guest house and cultural centre are being built at Banjara Hills on a complex that spans 2.27 acres, according to Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. It would contain 20 VIP suites, 12 luxury rooms, and five VVIP suites. All facilities would be available at the cultural centre. Judges from the High Court were present on the occasion, along with Advocate General BS Prasad, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and court staff.

