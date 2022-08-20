Home States Telangana

Congress appoints coordinators to 175 villages in Munugode marking Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary

As part of the celebrations, the Congress leaders will be hoisting party flags in every village, and distributing fruit bags to over 40,000 families in the constituency.

Published: 20th August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has appointed coordinators to all the 175 villages under the Munugode Assembly constituency to launch the poll campaign marking the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary which falls on Saturday.

The party’s senior leaders including TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others were included in the list. However, it is not clear whether they will attend the programme amidst the growing dissent. As he has recovered from Covid-19, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be participating in the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations at Porlu thanda.

As part of the celebrations, the Congress leaders will be hoisting party flags in every village, and distributing fruit bags to over 40,000 families in the constituency. The party leaders have been told to speak on the contributions made by Rajiv Gandhi to the development of the country.

The Congress will be launching the campaign with the slogan “Mana Munugode - Mana Congress” slogan. They will be launching the campaign “Prajaswamyaniki Vandanam” (salute to democracy). Each Congress leader will be offering ‘Vandanam’ with folded hands to at least 100 voters appealing to save democracy.

During a zoom conference with his colleagues, Revanth Reddy said that the TRS and BJP were murdering the democracy by ‘buying’ elected representatives in Munugode. “In order to prevent them (TRS and BJP), we, the Congressmen, should strive to protect democracy, and its values through the ‘Prajaswamyaniki Vandanam’ programme.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Munugode byelection TPCC Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp