Congress appoints coordinators to 175 villages in Munugode marking Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has appointed coordinators to all the 175 villages under the Munugode Assembly constituency to launch the poll campaign marking the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary which falls on Saturday.

The party’s senior leaders including TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others were included in the list. However, it is not clear whether they will attend the programme amidst the growing dissent. As he has recovered from Covid-19, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be participating in the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations at Porlu thanda.

As part of the celebrations, the Congress leaders will be hoisting party flags in every village, and distributing fruit bags to over 40,000 families in the constituency. The party leaders have been told to speak on the contributions made by Rajiv Gandhi to the development of the country.

The Congress will be launching the campaign with the slogan “Mana Munugode - Mana Congress” slogan. They will be launching the campaign “Prajaswamyaniki Vandanam” (salute to democracy). Each Congress leader will be offering ‘Vandanam’ with folded hands to at least 100 voters appealing to save democracy.

During a zoom conference with his colleagues, Revanth Reddy said that the TRS and BJP were murdering the democracy by ‘buying’ elected representatives in Munugode. “In order to prevent them (TRS and BJP), we, the Congressmen, should strive to protect democracy, and its values through the ‘Prajaswamyaniki Vandanam’ programme.”

HYDERABAD: The Congress has appointed coordinators to all the 175 villages under the Munugode Assembly constituency to launch the poll campaign marking the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary which falls on Saturday. The party’s senior leaders including TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others were included in the list. However, it is not clear whether they will attend the programme amidst the growing dissent. As he has recovered from Covid-19, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be participating in the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations at Porlu thanda. As part of the celebrations, the Congress leaders will be hoisting party flags in every village, and distributing fruit bags to over 40,000 families in the constituency. The party leaders have been told to speak on the contributions made by Rajiv Gandhi to the development of the country. The Congress will be launching the campaign with the slogan “Mana Munugode - Mana Congress” slogan. They will be launching the campaign “Prajaswamyaniki Vandanam” (salute to democracy). Each Congress leader will be offering ‘Vandanam’ with folded hands to at least 100 voters appealing to save democracy. During a zoom conference with his colleagues, Revanth Reddy said that the TRS and BJP were murdering the democracy by ‘buying’ elected representatives in Munugode. “In order to prevent them (TRS and BJP), we, the Congressmen, should strive to protect democracy, and its values through the ‘Prajaswamyaniki Vandanam’ programme.”