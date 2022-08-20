MLC Kavitha urges CJI to cancel remission to Bilkis’ rapists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday wrote an open letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, appealing to him to ensure the withdrawal of remission granted to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case by the Gujarat government.

Pointing out that Section 435 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code mandates that States should grant remission or commute the sentence awarded to convicts in the cases investigated by Central government agencies, only after consultation with the Union government. Kavitha said that Bilkis Bano case came under this category aa it was investigated by the CBI.

“Whether the release of the 11 convicts, in this case, was done in consultation with the Central government is unclear,” she said adding that the 11 convicts wouldn’t have been granted remission if the State (Gujarat) government followed the remission-related policy made in 2014 in place of the one that existed in 1992.

“Crimes such as rape shake the very core of our social conscience and seeing convicted rapists walk out freely on a day such as our Independence Day, sends shivers down the spine of every woman and indeed every citizen who places their faith in the laws of the land and the justice system of our country,” she said.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched a veiled attack on the BJP government for granting remission to the Bilkis Bano rape convicts. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Minister said, “Political parties typically promise development, security, welfare sops to win elections. Now they are releasing Rapists & killers of pregnant women & children!! These acts of omission, commission & remission will Not be forgotten Karma is a Boomerang #BilkisBano [Sic].”

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday wrote an open letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, appealing to him to ensure the withdrawal of remission granted to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case by the Gujarat government. Pointing out that Section 435 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code mandates that States should grant remission or commute the sentence awarded to convicts in the cases investigated by Central government agencies, only after consultation with the Union government. Kavitha said that Bilkis Bano case came under this category aa it was investigated by the CBI. “Whether the release of the 11 convicts, in this case, was done in consultation with the Central government is unclear,” she said adding that the 11 convicts wouldn’t have been granted remission if the State (Gujarat) government followed the remission-related policy made in 2014 in place of the one that existed in 1992. “Crimes such as rape shake the very core of our social conscience and seeing convicted rapists walk out freely on a day such as our Independence Day, sends shivers down the spine of every woman and indeed every citizen who places their faith in the laws of the land and the justice system of our country,” she said. Meanwhile, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched a veiled attack on the BJP government for granting remission to the Bilkis Bano rape convicts. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Minister said, “Political parties typically promise development, security, welfare sops to win elections. Now they are releasing Rapists & killers of pregnant women & children!! These acts of omission, commission & remission will Not be forgotten Karma is a Boomerang #BilkisBano [Sic].”