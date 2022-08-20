Telangana: Hospital sealed as 20-year-old dies during abortion in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 20-year-old degree second-year studying woman died while allegedly undergoing abortion at a private hospital in Bhadrachalam town on Friday. Her relatives alleged that the woman died due to the negligence of the doctors, who, they said violated the rules to abort the foetus.

According to information, Side Sireesha of VK Ramavaram village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, was cheated by her boyfriend Bhukya Nanda. He allegedly lured her with marriage promise and made her pregnant. When she was five-month pregnant, he gave her some medicines which led to bleeding. Later, he took her to a private hospital in Bhadrachalam and offered to pay a huge amount to the doctor for abortion. But during abortion her condition became critical and she died.

Upon coming to know about the woman’s death, her mother Sode Varalaxmi, her relatives and tribal leaders rushed to the hospital and staged a protest. Soon after Sireesha’s death, Nanda vanished from the hospital. Bhadrachalam police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Bhadrachalam CI B Nagaraja Reddy said, ‘’We have received a complaint from the and launched investigation.”

KHAMMAM: A 20-year-old degree second-year studying woman died while allegedly undergoing abortion at a private hospital in Bhadrachalam town on Friday. Her relatives alleged that the woman died due to the negligence of the doctors, who, they said violated the rules to abort the foetus. According to information, Side Sireesha of VK Ramavaram village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, was cheated by her boyfriend Bhukya Nanda. He allegedly lured her with marriage promise and made her pregnant. When she was five-month pregnant, he gave her some medicines which led to bleeding. Later, he took her to a private hospital in Bhadrachalam and offered to pay a huge amount to the doctor for abortion. But during abortion her condition became critical and she died. Upon coming to know about the woman’s death, her mother Sode Varalaxmi, her relatives and tribal leaders rushed to the hospital and staged a protest. Soon after Sireesha’s death, Nanda vanished from the hospital. Bhadrachalam police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Bhadrachalam CI B Nagaraja Reddy said, ‘’We have received a complaint from the and launched investigation.”