CPI to back TRS in Munugode byelection

The decision was finalised after CPI leaders met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan to strike a deal on the alliance.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ending all speculations, the CPI, which enjoys a strong presence in the constituency, on Saturday pledged support to the ruling TRS in the impending Munugode byelection, as it had done in the previous bypolls.

The decision was finalised after CPI leaders met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan to strike a deal on the alliance. Announcing the decision at a press conference here, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that the TRS alone could defeat the “communal, fascist” BJP. He said the Chief Minister invited them to attend his ‘Praja Deevena Sabha’ at Munugode later in the evening.

Backing TRS to ensure BJP defeat: Chada Venkat Reddy

Stating that the Munugode byelection had become inevitable due to the “self-interest” of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Venkat Reddy said: “The byelection was forced on the people by the BJP and Rajagopal Reddy. Under these circumstances, as a responsible party that fights on behalf of the people, we have decided to support the party that can defeat the communal and fascist BJP.” He, however, claimed their fight against the TRS government will not be affected despite their support to the pink party in the bypoll.

Stating that it was “better to squint than go blind”, Venkat Reddy admitted that the Communist party of India (CPI) was not in a position to win the election if it contested on its own. He reminded that the past five victories of the party in the Munugode Assembly segment were only due to poll alliances.

“Everybody knows the situation of the organisation of the Congress. Though we were in an electoral alliance with the Congress during the previous general elections, the then TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy didn’t even conduct a review after the poll debacle,” Venkat Reddy said.

