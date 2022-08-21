Home States Telangana

In Munugode, KCR sets sights on 2023 polls

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not answer any questions, the TRS chief said that he had raised 20 questions during recent Presidential elections but none were answered.

21st August 2022

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy makes a point to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the public meeting in Munugode on Saturday

HYDERABAD:  Probably with the 2023 Assembly elections in mind, Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday appealed to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and other progressive forces to join him in not just the Munugode byelection but also in future battles to defeat the BJP at all levels.

“This fight will not end in one day. Our unity should continue from Munugode to Delhi. Until the lives of the poor and farmers get better, progressive forces like the CPI, CPM and others should work together,” Rao said in a clear appeal to the Left parties.

Possibly to counter former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s claims that the Chief Minister would release funds to the poll-bound constituency, Rao did not make any new announcement and neither did he announce the party candidate for the by-election.

The Munugode byelection preparation meeting -- Praja Deevena Sabha -- was more like a precursor to the next general election campaign as the TRS supremo appealed to the people to send a strong message to the BJP-led Union government by once again electing TRS candidate in the byelection to take the TRS count to 104 in the Legislative Assembly. Addressing the well-attended gathering, the TRS chief devoted a major part of his speech to criticising the Central government on its failures and misgovernance.

Decisions by the BJP will lead to the enslavement of farmers, says KCR

During his speech in Munugode, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday appealed to the people not to weaken him by electing the BJP. “If BJP emerges victorious, Modi will push me out and install meters at borewells,”he said.

Explaining why installing meters at borewells would be unviable for farmers, Rao said that the Centre’s idea was to increase the prices of fertilisers, and electricity, and not procure agricultural produce. “Thereby, the idea is to force the farmers to voluntarily give up farming. What will happen next is that Modi’s friends are ready with suitcases seeking corporate agriculture thereby turning farmers into labourers. Be careful,” the TRS supremo said.“Select between that BJP that wants to fix meters to agricultural borewells, and the TRS which is opposing fixing meters,” Rao said.

Urging the people to contemplate, the TRS supremo said: “Why has this unnecessary election been necessitated? Who will benefit from this election? The people should think on these lines and not fall prey to the trap of the BJP. If we get deceived, we will have to suffer.”Reminding that he had provided drinking water to the highly fluoride-affected Munugode region under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, Rao sought to know the reason behind the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be reaching Munugode on Sunday.

Castigating the BJP government, Rao said, “Has any good happened during the eight-year rule of the Modi government? After selling off public sector industries, they are now after farmers, agricultural lands, and agricultural produces.” He said that the Centre has imposed GST on handlooms, graveyards, hearses, milk, and other essential commodities and giving the money collected to “Shavkarlu” (Gujarat baniya).Commenting on the threats by BJP leaders of raids by Central agencies, Rao said, “Thieves would be scared of being raided, but not those who work honestly.”

