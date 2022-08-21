Increased Maoist activity in three districts of Telangana concerns security grid

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) is trying to retrieve its lost ground in Telangana. According to intelligence reports, there is a perceptible increase in the activity of the Maoists in the Bhadrachalam Agency area as well as in the Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts in recent days.

Maoist party secretary Kankanala Raji Reddy has taken the responsibility of strengthening the party’s cadres. Bhadradrikothagudem and Mulugu district police have noticed the movements of Maoists and found some items including essential commodities and tents in the forest area in both the districts yesterday which were suspected to have been left behind by the ultras.

The Intelligence Department has reportedly warned the police of the heightened activity of the Maoists. They sent a report to them that about 10 Maoists were moving in Mulugu and Gundala of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem forest area for the last few months. In fact, the input jolted the police out of their reverie that due to their crackdown, the activity of the Maoists has come down in Telangana.

According to sources, during the Maoist martyrs’ week celebrations which were held from July 28 to August 3, the Maoist leadership convened a meeting and reportedly focused on increasing the party’s footprint in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli districts as they are very close to Chhattisgarh where Maoists have a strong presence.

The sources said that the Maoists cross Godavari River between Venkatapuram of Mulugu district and Cherla of Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts and enter Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts from Chhattisgarh state.

When contacted Cherla police inspector B Ashok said that it came to his notice that the Maoist party sent a team of four to five members, recruited recently, to the Telangana area to make the party’s presence felt. He also said that top leaders are not entering Telangana as Telangana police are efficient in tracking them.

