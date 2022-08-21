KCR spreading lies against Centre on power meters: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of misleading the voters of Mungode by spreading lies that the Centre was trying to fit meters to agricultural borewells and blaming it for not resolving the Krishna River water-sharing issue between AP and Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the chief minister had not learnt his lessons after facing crushing defeat in Huzurabad and Dubbak by-elections in spite of resorting to similar tactics against the Union government.

In his statement to the media in response to the chief minister’s speech in Munugode during his public meeting on Saturday, Sanjay stated that KCR’s tone and body language clearly showed his fear, insecurity and intolerance, the reason why he forgot all manners and was using his words as a loose cannon against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech.

Sanjay once again reiterated that it was the chief minister who had submitted before the Centre that Telangana’s share was only 299 TMC, though its rightful share was 575 TMC. “This was the chief minister who slept in his farm house while the neighbouring State was diverting Krishna waters on the pretext of expansion of Pothireddipadu head regulator,” he said.

“The chief minister who didn’t utter a word against the indefinite hunger strike held by the land oustees of Cherlagudem and Kishtarayanipally projects for the past five days, and conveniently avoided the issue of land oustees in Marriguda and Nampally mandals, is talking about the welfare of farmers.”

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman, in his response, said that defeat in Munugode by-election was clearly visible in the eyes of KCR.

He found fault with Chandrasekhar Rao putting words in the mouth of Amit Shah on the issue of pensions, and claiming credit for record production of paddy, though good rains were the reason for it.

He said that the farmers knew very well about how the Centre has been giving fertilisers on subsidy, and how the State government has not been implementing Fasal Bhima Yojna (crop insurance scheme) in the State. No matter what drama did the chief minister try to enact, Laxman said, that the people of Munugode were going to be assertive in rejecting such politics of re-engineering public opinion through spreading lies.

