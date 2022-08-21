Police report to court angers Thammineni Krishnaiah’s kin

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The investigation into the murder of TRS leader Thammineni Krishnaiah took an interesting turn on Saturday with the police dropping the name of the ‘prime’ accused in the case, Thammineni Koteswara Rao, in the remand report filed in the court. Taking a serious exception to his exclusion, Krishnaiah’s family members expressed their anguish over the way the investigation was progressing as Koteswara Rao’s name had figured in the FIR but when it came to the submission of the remand report, his name was missing.

Tammineni Krishnaiah

Family members appealed to the government to provide security to them as they feared a threat to their lives from rivals. Thammineni Krishnaiah’s son Naveen, speaking to media persons, alleged that police on purpose removed Thammineni Koteswara Rao’s name in the remand report.

He said he had mentioned the names of Koteswara Rao and Yellampalli Nagaiah along with others but in the remand report both the names are missing.He alleged Koteswara Rao’s involvement in the killing of his father since Koteswara Rao went to the spot and examined the body. Even eye-witnesses also corroborated his presence at the spot, he said.

He demanded the arrest of Koteswara Rao and Yellampalli Nagaiah.

“They should be hanged or killed in an “encounter”, he said.

“The police are providing security to CPM party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram but not us,” he added.

Krishnaiah’s daughter Rajitha demanded that Tammineni Veerabhadram should step down as secretary of the CPM State unit. She said that she had no faith that the police would do justice to them. She demanded stringent punishment to the accused and appealed to MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao to intervene in the matter and have Koteswara Rao arrested. She warned that if the police do not arrest the two persons whose names are missing from the remand report, they would stage protests till the accused are punished.

