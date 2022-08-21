Home States Telangana

Singareni worker shot dead in Godavarikhani

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A worker of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons at his house in Godavarikhani under One Town police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday.  

According to police, the victim identified as Korukoppula Rajender, 35, was shot at close-range team of police led by Peddapalli DCP Ch Rupesh rushed to the spot.

 "Two miscreants on a bike, wearing helmets, had come to his house around 2am. They gained entry into his house and shot him in the head when he was asleep, resulting in his death on the spot. His wife Ravali was in the washroom at this time. The miscreants left after confirming his death,” the DCP told mediapersons. 

“Two teams have been formed to nab the accused,” he added. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot. The victim was working as a general mazdoor in RK-7 coal mine in Srirampur area of Mancherial district.

