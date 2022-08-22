Home States Telangana

Amit Shah junks KCR claim on meters for pumpsets

Shah clarified that the Centre’s objective was to improve the farmers’ lives, not make them miserable.

Published: 22nd August 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Ministers Amit Shah and G Kishan Reddy hold a meeting with award-winning farmers at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rubbishing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s allegations that the Centre was trying to install electricity meters on agricultural borewells, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the claims were ‘nonsense’ and ‘politically motivated’ to mislead the voters in Telangana.

During a 40-minute meeting with award-winning farmers and key leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and the BJP’s Kisan Morcha at the Begumpet Airport on Sunday, Amit Shah listened to their success stories and concerns.

The meeting mainly focused on encouraging organic farming and finding a way to provide a marketing channel to the farmers, who said they were finding it challenging to market their products. After the meeting, BKS leader Jaipal Reddy sought clarification from the Minister about the Chief Minister’s claim about electricity meters.

Shah clarified that the Centre’s objective was to improve the farmers’ lives, not make them miserable. He also clarified that the Centre would not roll back the Electricity Amendment Bill. “The legislation will be enacted at any cost,” Shah said.

According to Ramana Reddy, a farmer from Telkapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district, who attended the meeting, Shah informed them that the Centre, in collaboration with Amul, was setting up a soil testing laboratory in every district across the country. He informed that as many as 100 laboratories would be up in the first phase.

“The Minister advised us to collaborate with cooperative societies of Amul, which will help them in testing the soil, issue an organic certificate for products, and then market their products internationally,” Reddy said.

The meeting was called apolitical, and it focused on organic farming, cultivation practices, and marketing issues.“We told Amit Shah about the need to better inform the farmers about organic cultivation practices and how scientists need to play a role,” said Padmashree Chintala Venkat Reddy.

Amit Shah BJP Chandrasekhar Rao
