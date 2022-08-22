Home States Telangana

BJP worker receives unlikely guest at home

Venting his anger against the TRS rule, Satyanarayana said that the SC community was being cheated the most under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime.

Union Minister Amit Shah at the house of BJP worker Satyanarayana in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a once-in-life experience for N Satyanarayana, a BJP activist from the SC community, as he received a surprise guest — Union Home Minister Amit Shah — at his residence on Sunday.

Satyanarayana, a dedicated party worker, could not hold back his tears after seeing Shah had come to meet him personally. Venting his anger against the TRS rule, Satyanarayana said that the SC community was being cheated the most under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime.

“KCR failed to fulfil his promise of appointing an SC community member as Chief Minister. He also failed to fulfil his promise of allotting 3-acre land for each SC family,” he said. “When we speak up against the injustice, the government files false cases against us. There is no other way to protect the state but to dethrone TRS,” Satyanarayana told Shah during their 15-minute interaction over a cup of tea. 

