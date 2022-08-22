Home States Telangana

Four of family die in suicide pact in Nizamabad hotel

In suicide note, Suryaprakash said he was doing realty business and his financial problems and harassment by money-lenders were the reason behind the extreme decision.

Published: 22nd August 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Four members of a family, including two children, ended their lives in an apparent suicide pact, in Room No 101 at Kapila hotel here on Sunday.

According to the Fourth Town police, the deceased were identified as K Suryaprakash, 37,  Akshaya, 35, Prathyusha, 13, and Adwith, 7, from Adilabad.

According to the police, the family had stayed in the hotel room for 15 days before ending their lives. When a hotel employee knocked on the door, there was no response. Later, they broke open the door and found Suryaprakash hanging from the ceiling fan and the three bodies on the bed. After being alerted by hotel management, police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for autopsy.

In his suicide note, recovered from the hotel room by the police, Suryaprakash said he was doing realty business in Adilabad and Hyderabad and his financial problems and harassment by money-lenders were the reason behind the extreme decision.

Police suspect Suryaprakash might have given the pesticide to his children and wife before ending his own life by hanging himself. ACP A Venkateshwarlu visited the hotel room for a preliminary investigation. A case of suspicious death under IPC Section 306 has been registered following a complaint from their relatives.

The cases of suicide driven by harassment from money-lenders and loan app operators has been on the rise recently. A realtor Gangam Santosh and his mother Padma of Ramayapet in Medak district ended their lives by setting themselves on fire in a hotel room in Kamareddy recently.  In their social media post, they blamed TRS leaders for their extreme step.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
harassment financial problems money-lenders suicide
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp