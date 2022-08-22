Four of family die in suicide pact in Nizamabad hotel

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Four members of a family, including two children, ended their lives in an apparent suicide pact, in Room No 101 at Kapila hotel here on Sunday.

According to the Fourth Town police, the deceased were identified as K Suryaprakash, 37, Akshaya, 35, Prathyusha, 13, and Adwith, 7, from Adilabad.

According to the police, the family had stayed in the hotel room for 15 days before ending their lives. When a hotel employee knocked on the door, there was no response. Later, they broke open the door and found Suryaprakash hanging from the ceiling fan and the three bodies on the bed. After being alerted by hotel management, police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for autopsy.

In his suicide note, recovered from the hotel room by the police, Suryaprakash said he was doing realty business in Adilabad and Hyderabad and his financial problems and harassment by money-lenders were the reason behind the extreme decision.

Police suspect Suryaprakash might have given the pesticide to his children and wife before ending his own life by hanging himself. ACP A Venkateshwarlu visited the hotel room for a preliminary investigation. A case of suspicious death under IPC Section 306 has been registered following a complaint from their relatives.

The cases of suicide driven by harassment from money-lenders and loan app operators has been on the rise recently. A realtor Gangam Santosh and his mother Padma of Ramayapet in Medak district ended their lives by setting themselves on fire in a hotel room in Kamareddy recently. In their social media post, they blamed TRS leaders for their extreme step.

