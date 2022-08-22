KCR attacking Congress to promote BJP, says TPCC president Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made disparaging remarks against the Congress during ‘Praja Deevena Sabha’ at Munugode as part of the latter’s conspiracy to promote BJP in the impending byelection.

Addressing a press conference along with TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and other senior leaders, accusing Rao of encouraging BJP to make inroads in the State, Revanth said, “BJP leaders from North are frequenting to Telangana in the recent time. Is it due to your failure or strategy?”

The Chief Minister should have talked about the issues being faced by the locals, and by when he would complete the pending irrigation projects, and solve the issues of podu lands, land oustees, and setting up State-run higher educational institutes while addressing the byelection meeting, said Revanth.

“Instead, KCR chose to talk about national and international issues. Moreover, KCR projected the electoral battle as a fight between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the bypoll is nothing do to with that,” he added.

Stating that he was disappointed with the decision of CPI to support the ruling TRS in the election, Revanth said, “Earlier, KCR claimed that there was no presence of communist parties after he ‘bought’ over to his side the Devarakonda CPI MLA. KCR is capable of making even communist parties support BJP policies through him.” Taking strong exception to the CM’s claims of opposing installing meters to borewells, Revanth said, “When the BJP introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha on August 8, none of the TRS MPs was present in Parliament.”

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made disparaging remarks against the Congress during ‘Praja Deevena Sabha’ at Munugode as part of the latter’s conspiracy to promote BJP in the impending byelection. Addressing a press conference along with TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and other senior leaders, accusing Rao of encouraging BJP to make inroads in the State, Revanth said, “BJP leaders from North are frequenting to Telangana in the recent time. Is it due to your failure or strategy?” The Chief Minister should have talked about the issues being faced by the locals, and by when he would complete the pending irrigation projects, and solve the issues of podu lands, land oustees, and setting up State-run higher educational institutes while addressing the byelection meeting, said Revanth. “Instead, KCR chose to talk about national and international issues. Moreover, KCR projected the electoral battle as a fight between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the bypoll is nothing do to with that,” he added. Stating that he was disappointed with the decision of CPI to support the ruling TRS in the election, Revanth said, “Earlier, KCR claimed that there was no presence of communist parties after he ‘bought’ over to his side the Devarakonda CPI MLA. KCR is capable of making even communist parties support BJP policies through him.” Taking strong exception to the CM’s claims of opposing installing meters to borewells, Revanth said, “When the BJP introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha on August 8, none of the TRS MPs was present in Parliament.”