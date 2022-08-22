Lite byte: RRR-2: Rise, Roar, Revolt, in the making

By Express News Service

RRR-2: Rise, Roar, Revolt

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is tenacious. Come hell or high water, he can pull out all stops to regain power. He may have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi names, committed, what could well be his “historic blunder” by divorcing the BJP, and earned Amit bhai’s ire after his cadre threw stones at the latter’s convoy.

Isolated since his drubbing in 2019 polls, Naidu has been relentless in wooing and cajoling the BJP. Reliable sources tell us a meeting between Naidu and Shah was scheduled at Ramoji Film City Sunday evening. Such secret parleys are, of course, not advertised by either party. Our fly on the wall claims efforts are on by the financially strong Kamma community to get the friends-turned-foes together again for a 2014 encore in 2023-2024. The twist in the tale is Amit Shah’s invite to actor Jr NTR.

The actor, grandson of the late NTR, is reportedly dead against working for Naidu. “He is of the strong opinion that he is the true heir of the NTR Trust Bhavan,” one of our well-informed source insists. Will we see another RRR — Rise, Roar, Revolt!! He may well walk off with an Oscar!

Sources claim efforts are on by the financially strong Kamma community to get the friends-turned-foes together again for a 2014 encore in 2023-2024.

KCR Chelli at it again

BJP leader and veteran actress Vijayashanthi is miffed with top leaders of her party, including State unit chief Bandi Sanjay and MP K Laxman, for keeping her idle. Lady Amitabh ‘requested’ the Central leadership to focus on State party affairs. Aren’t they already?! Sounding more like Simon Sinek, she observed team work will catapult the party to power, not one or two leaders. While she was at it, she added for good measure that her presence was making a few leaders insecure. Seriously, wonder her colleagues. She had joined TRS some years ago and CM KCR had even called her his eighth sis. Well, she couldn’t get along with the elder brother. Now, she isn’t happy with saffron brothers either. Word is, KCR chelli might just be comfortable playing Revanth’s akka.

Left, right, left...

Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was at his usual eloquent best at the public meeting in Munugode the other day. Basking in his presence were CPI comrades. While KCR was all praise for them and sought their support to dethrone Modi, the comrades were all smiles. “The leftists have aligned with everyone in the country except BJP... on the same pretext i.e to fight ‘communal forces’” a sympathiser rued, wondering why they are not interested in their own party’s prospects. Strange thing is, while comrade P Venkat Reddy was lavish in his praise for TRS government, State Secretary C Venkat Reddy was at pains to clarify that ‘proletariat poratam’ would continue against the same government! Before workers, first, comrades must unite!

‘Street fight’ of a different kind

Competitive politics can be funny as it is ruthless. Elections are still over a year away but two Congress leaders in Karimnagar have already thrown their hat in the ring and how! City unit leader Komatireddy Narender Reddy and former minister late M Satyanarayana Rao’s grandson M Rohit have opened offices on the same street behind... don’t laugh! Circus Ground. Their offices may be about 100 metres apart. Don’t they say, ‘Keep your friends close, enemies closer”? There’s another twist. Rohit operates from his grandfather’s residence and Reddy from where the district party office once glittered. Former minister D Sridhar Babu too had spent time at the latter. Perhaps, Reddy believes it will prove lucky.

— Inputs from Kalyan T, VV Balakrishna, B Kartheek, Naveen Kumar Tallam

RRR-2: Rise, Roar, Revolt TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is tenacious. Come hell or high water, he can pull out all stops to regain power. He may have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi names, committed, what could well be his “historic blunder” by divorcing the BJP, and earned Amit bhai’s ire after his cadre threw stones at the latter’s convoy. Isolated since his drubbing in 2019 polls, Naidu has been relentless in wooing and cajoling the BJP. Reliable sources tell us a meeting between Naidu and Shah was scheduled at Ramoji Film City Sunday evening. Such secret parleys are, of course, not advertised by either party. Our fly on the wall claims efforts are on by the financially strong Kamma community to get the friends-turned-foes together again for a 2014 encore in 2023-2024. The twist in the tale is Amit Shah’s invite to actor Jr NTR. The actor, grandson of the late NTR, is reportedly dead against working for Naidu. “He is of the strong opinion that he is the true heir of the NTR Trust Bhavan,” one of our well-informed source insists. Will we see another RRR — Rise, Roar, Revolt!! He may well walk off with an Oscar! Sources claim efforts are on by the financially strong Kamma community to get the friends-turned-foes together again for a 2014 encore in 2023-2024. KCR Chelli at it again BJP leader and veteran actress Vijayashanthi is miffed with top leaders of her party, including State unit chief Bandi Sanjay and MP K Laxman, for keeping her idle. Lady Amitabh ‘requested’ the Central leadership to focus on State party affairs. Aren’t they already?! Sounding more like Simon Sinek, she observed team work will catapult the party to power, not one or two leaders. While she was at it, she added for good measure that her presence was making a few leaders insecure. Seriously, wonder her colleagues. She had joined TRS some years ago and CM KCR had even called her his eighth sis. Well, she couldn’t get along with the elder brother. Now, she isn’t happy with saffron brothers either. Word is, KCR chelli might just be comfortable playing Revanth’s akka. Left, right, left... Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was at his usual eloquent best at the public meeting in Munugode the other day. Basking in his presence were CPI comrades. While KCR was all praise for them and sought their support to dethrone Modi, the comrades were all smiles. “The leftists have aligned with everyone in the country except BJP... on the same pretext i.e to fight ‘communal forces’” a sympathiser rued, wondering why they are not interested in their own party’s prospects. Strange thing is, while comrade P Venkat Reddy was lavish in his praise for TRS government, State Secretary C Venkat Reddy was at pains to clarify that ‘proletariat poratam’ would continue against the same government! Before workers, first, comrades must unite! ‘Street fight’ of a different kind Competitive politics can be funny as it is ruthless. Elections are still over a year away but two Congress leaders in Karimnagar have already thrown their hat in the ring and how! City unit leader Komatireddy Narender Reddy and former minister late M Satyanarayana Rao’s grandson M Rohit have opened offices on the same street behind... don’t laugh! Circus Ground. Their offices may be about 100 metres apart. Don’t they say, ‘Keep your friends close, enemies closer”? There’s another twist. Rohit operates from his grandfather’s residence and Reddy from where the district party office once glittered. Former minister D Sridhar Babu too had spent time at the latter. Perhaps, Reddy believes it will prove lucky. — Inputs from Kalyan T, VV Balakrishna, B Kartheek, Naveen Kumar Tallam