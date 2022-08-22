TRS corners Amit Shah with videos from his Lok Sabha segment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting Telangana, TRS leaders sought to corner him by attempting to expose the lack of development in Gandhinagar, the BJP senior leader’s Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

TRS leader Manne Krishank had toured Gandhinagar in Gujarat and on Sunday, posted video clips on Twitter, showing drainage water being released into Sabarmati river.

Krishank tweeted: “27 Years of BJP Rule, 13 Years Modi Rule, @AmitShah’s Constituency, First Smart City in India, 2000 Crores spent for Sabarmati Development, But the Truth is Gujarat is a Golmaal Model .... #FakeAmit(sic)”.

In a tweet along with another video clip, Krishank referred to poverty in Gujarat by saying: “Failed in developing in Gujarat and coming to Telangana to preach @AmitShah...What happened to House for all promise by Modi ji ?(sic)”.

Meanwhile, posters with the slogan “Tadipaar Kaun hai” appeared at several vantage places across the city.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted: “People of Telangana are very keen to hear from you on why your Govt decided to release “Sanskari” Rapists” of #BilkisBano Balathkar. Justification is against what Hon’ble PM preached from the ramparts of Red Fort. Is Gujarat Govt not taking PM sir seriously? (sic)”.

After Shah met with some farmers’ leaders in the city, the TRS leaders tweeted: “When farmers asked @AmitShah seriously to change Modi Sarkar’s Electricity Amendment Act, Home Minister asked to change State Government. Farmers said we are not politicians to topple governments (sic)”.

