Home States Telangana

TRS corners Amit Shah with videos from his Lok Sabha segment

TRS leader Manne Krishank had toured Gandhinagar in Gujarat and on Sunday, posted video clips on Twitter, showing drainage water being released into Sabarmati river.

Published: 22nd August 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

A poster comes up on a bus stop at Ameerpet in Hyderabad on Sunday, coinciding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting Telangana, TRS leaders sought to corner him by attempting to expose the lack of development in Gandhinagar, the BJP senior leader’s Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

TRS leader Manne Krishank had toured Gandhinagar in Gujarat and on Sunday, posted video clips on Twitter, showing drainage water being released into Sabarmati river.

Krishank tweeted: “27 Years of BJP Rule, 13 Years Modi Rule, @AmitShah’s Constituency, First Smart City in India, 2000 Crores spent for Sabarmati Development, But the Truth is Gujarat is a Golmaal Model .... #FakeAmit(sic)”.

In a tweet along with another video clip, Krishank referred to poverty in Gujarat by saying: “Failed in developing in Gujarat and coming to Telangana to preach @AmitShah...What happened to House for all promise by Modi ji ?(sic)”.

Meanwhile, posters with the slogan “Tadipaar Kaun hai” appeared at several vantage places across the city.
TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted: “People of Telangana are very keen to hear from you on why your Govt decided to release “Sanskari” Rapists” of #BilkisBano Balathkar. Justification is against what Hon’ble PM preached from the ramparts of Red Fort. Is Gujarat Govt not taking PM sir seriously? (sic)”.

After Shah met with some farmers’ leaders in the city, the TRS leaders tweeted: “When farmers asked @AmitShah seriously to change Modi Sarkar’s Electricity Amendment Act, Home Minister asked to change State Government. Farmers said we are not politicians to topple governments (sic)”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah TRS Telangana BJP
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp