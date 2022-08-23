Cycling tracks in six Hyderabad corporation zones nearing completion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The temporary and permanent cycling tracks which are being developed in six zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are nearing completion. The tracks are being constructed with an aim to build an eco-friendly environment and also promote and encourage dwellers to use bicycles for their commute.

The permanent tracks are being developed where there are more than three lanes and temporary tracks are being built where there are less than three lanes. The facilities for cyclists are being developed on the suggestions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao. More tracks will be built soon after the MAUD Department finalises the model of the track.

A series of models have been submitted to the State government for approval. The main idea is to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) within the GHMC limits as it creates an eco-friendly environment, improves health, and reduces pollution and consumption of fossil fuel, GHMC officials said.

The cycling tracks along Tolichowki-Shaikpet stretch, Biodiversity Junction- Leather Park, Narsapur Road- Balanagar, Khajaguda to Nanakramguda, Biodiversity Park-IKEA-Gachibowli Junction-Biodiversity, Malkam Cheruvu to Cyberabad Commissionerate, Chandrayangutta to Owaisi Hospital, Aramghar to Rethibowli, Mehidipatnam to Gachibowli, IDL Lake- JNTU-Forum Mall- IDL ake circuit, Tank Bund-PVNR Marg Road (Necklace Road)-NTR Marg Road circuit, are almost ready.

These tracks will have concrete barriers on either side to separate the cyclists from regular traffic thereby ensuring seamless cycling comfort and enhancing their safety. On main roads where a dedicated cycle track cannot be developed, the plan is to demarcate an area exclusively for cyclists and raise bollards on the road for their safety. In such places, these bollards will be grounded during the morning hours of the day and will be raised when the traffic movement is heavy to allow two-wheelers to move on these tracks.

Plan to demarcate an area on main roads

On main roads where a dedicated cycle track cannot be developed, the plan is to demarcate an area exclusively for cyclists and raise bollards for their safety

HYDERABAD: The temporary and permanent cycling tracks which are being developed in six zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are nearing completion. The tracks are being constructed with an aim to build an eco-friendly environment and also promote and encourage dwellers to use bicycles for their commute. The permanent tracks are being developed where there are more than three lanes and temporary tracks are being built where there are less than three lanes. The facilities for cyclists are being developed on the suggestions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao. More tracks will be built soon after the MAUD Department finalises the model of the track. A series of models have been submitted to the State government for approval. The main idea is to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) within the GHMC limits as it creates an eco-friendly environment, improves health, and reduces pollution and consumption of fossil fuel, GHMC officials said. The cycling tracks along Tolichowki-Shaikpet stretch, Biodiversity Junction- Leather Park, Narsapur Road- Balanagar, Khajaguda to Nanakramguda, Biodiversity Park-IKEA-Gachibowli Junction-Biodiversity, Malkam Cheruvu to Cyberabad Commissionerate, Chandrayangutta to Owaisi Hospital, Aramghar to Rethibowli, Mehidipatnam to Gachibowli, IDL Lake- JNTU-Forum Mall- IDL ake circuit, Tank Bund-PVNR Marg Road (Necklace Road)-NTR Marg Road circuit, are almost ready. These tracks will have concrete barriers on either side to separate the cyclists from regular traffic thereby ensuring seamless cycling comfort and enhancing their safety. On main roads where a dedicated cycle track cannot be developed, the plan is to demarcate an area exclusively for cyclists and raise bollards on the road for their safety. In such places, these bollards will be grounded during the morning hours of the day and will be raised when the traffic movement is heavy to allow two-wheelers to move on these tracks. Plan to demarcate an area on main roads On main roads where a dedicated cycle track cannot be developed, the plan is to demarcate an area exclusively for cyclists and raise bollards for their safety