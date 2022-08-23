Delhi liquor scam: TRS MLC Kavitha threatens to sue BJP leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Denying her role in the Delhi liquor scam, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday said that she would file a defamation case against the Delhi BJP leaders who levelled false allegations against her.

Speaking to reporters here, she said that since the BJP government is in power at the Centre, it can order any investigation. “They have all the agencies in their hands and they can order any investigation. We will completely cooperate,” Kavitha said.

The BJP leaders are making baseless allegations against me as I am the daughter of the Chief Minister, she added. “Chief Minister has been criticising the Central government and its policies. I as well as the people of Telangana believe that rattled by the allegations made by Chandrasekhar Rao against the Central government, the BJP is trying to malign the reputation of our family”, Kavitha said.

“We are from the family of fighters. We fought for separate Telangana. We are on the streets and always stand by the people. I am so sorry, the BJP is messing with the wrong people. We are not going to step back. We will never give up a fight,” Kavitha said.

During a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and former MLA Manjinder Sirsa had alleged that the Delhi liquor scam had links to Telangana and they suspect the role of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family. The former BJP MLA also dragged Kavitha’s name in the Delhi liquor scam. Responding to the allegations, Kavitha said: “The allegations made against me are completely baseless. They remain mere allegations.”

The TRS leader also said she will file a defamation case against Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Sirsa, and will also move the court seeking an injunction order against those making such allegations.

Police detain BJP workers who tried tostage a protest at the residence of MLC K

Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday | Jwala

‘Centre using agencies to stifle Oppn’

Alleging that the BJP government was using all the central investigation agencies and media to stifle the voice of the Opposition, she said that the Centre was playing vindictive politics, which was not good for the democracy. She said that it was not a healthy trend in politics to make baseless allegations.

The efforts of the BJP leaders would remain “useless”, she said and added that the BJP leaders were making such efforts with an ulterior motive to psychologically weaken the TRS leaders. She recalled that the TR S faced several allegations even during the separate Telangana movement and was never cowed down by such false allegations.

“We are not scared of such baseless allegations. The Central government failed to give proper replies on the issues that were raised by TRS, including Bilkis Bano rape case,” she said. Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time in the city when BJYM activists staged a dharna in front of Kavitha’s residence demanding her resignation as an MLC. The police disbursed the agitators. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy termed the dharna by BJYM activists as timid act. “The entire rank and file of TRS are with Kavitha,” the Minister said.

