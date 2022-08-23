Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay flayed for carrying Amit Shah’s footwear

The video shows Bandi Sanjay rushing to pick up the footwear and placing it at the feet of Amit Shah soon after the duo emerged from the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 02:03 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State BJP president Bandi Sanjay came in for sharp criticism on Monday, for carrying the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the video of which went viral on social media. Reacting to the incident, the TRS and Congress said the episode was a testimony to how party leaders were enslaved by the BJP. 

The video shows Bandi Sanjay rushing to pick up the footwear and placing it at the feet of Amit Shah soon after the duo emerged from the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday before they had left for the Munugode public meeting. 

The netizens were quick to compare Sanjay with former undivided AP chief minister, late T Anjaiah who carried Rajiv Gandhi’s shoes. “This is no different from the Rajiv Gandhi-Anjaiah episode,” commented a Twitter user. 

Taking to Twitter, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, “The people are watching Gujarati Gulams who carry Delhi’s “footwear” — the leader who is giving tough time to Delhi leaders. All sections of Telangana are ready to reverse the attempt to denigrate Telangana’s self-respect and uphold the same. Jai Telangana.”

TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that Sanjay had put the self-respect of Telangana people at the feet of Amit Shah. “Being an MP, how could Sanjay act in this manner?” he wondered. 
Meanwhile, Sanjay defended his action while speaking to the media during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in  Jangaon. He said, “Amit Shah is like a Guru (teacher) to me, and an inspiration.” 

TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Amit Shah TRS Congress Bandi footwear
