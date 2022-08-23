Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP office building in for ‘Vastu’ changes

The building located near the main entrance of the party are being demolished. Some of the toilets, too, are being closed and the party is planning to construct new ones.

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Like other political parties, it seems the BJP, too, is obsessed with ‘Vastu’. After closing the main door of its State office two years ago, the BJP is now making some more changes to the main building in compliance with the ‘Vastu’ changes suggested by a Hampi-based pontiff. 

The building located near the main entrance of the party is being demolished. Some of the toilets, too, are being closed and the party is planning to construct new ones. It is not the first time that the BJP is making ‘Vastu’ changes to the party office. In 2018, the party made some changes, when K Laxman was State party president.

At that time the main door was closed and the leaders started entering the premises through a small door. Some toilets, too, were demolished. The BJP leaders believed that the party won four Lok Sabha seats, after these ‘Vastu’ changes. Some minor changes were made later also and the party candidate won in Dubbaka bypoll, they believed.  Now, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is behind the fresh changes to the building. 

It may be recalled that the TDP, too, made ‘Vastu’ changes to its office, NTR Bhavan, in the past. A ‘Vastu’ expert from Kerala visited the NTR Bhavan and suggested changes. After the formation of Telangana, the TRS government demolished the old secretariat building and started constructing a new one.

The TRS leadership is of the view that the old building was not in conformity with ‘Vastu’ rules. 
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also abandoned the building used by the then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy as a camp office. Rao constructed Pragathi Bhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana BJP Vastu Bandi Sanjay Kumar NTR Bhavan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp