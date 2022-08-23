Telangana BJP office building in for ‘Vastu’ changes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like other political parties, it seems the BJP, too, is obsessed with ‘Vastu’. After closing the main door of its State office two years ago, the BJP is now making some more changes to the main building in compliance with the ‘Vastu’ changes suggested by a Hampi-based pontiff.

The building located near the main entrance of the party is being demolished. Some of the toilets, too, are being closed and the party is planning to construct new ones. It is not the first time that the BJP is making ‘Vastu’ changes to the party office. In 2018, the party made some changes, when K Laxman was State party president.

At that time the main door was closed and the leaders started entering the premises through a small door. Some toilets, too, were demolished. The BJP leaders believed that the party won four Lok Sabha seats, after these ‘Vastu’ changes. Some minor changes were made later also and the party candidate won in Dubbaka bypoll, they believed. Now, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is behind the fresh changes to the building.

It may be recalled that the TDP, too, made ‘Vastu’ changes to its office, NTR Bhavan, in the past. A ‘Vastu’ expert from Kerala visited the NTR Bhavan and suggested changes. After the formation of Telangana, the TRS government demolished the old secretariat building and started constructing a new one.

The TRS leadership is of the view that the old building was not in conformity with ‘Vastu’ rules.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also abandoned the building used by the then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy as a camp office. Rao constructed Pragathi Bhavan.

