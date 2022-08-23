Telangana: Colourful cultural programmes bring curtains down on Vajrotsavalu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s two-week-long Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu ended on a high note with cultural programmes, including Shankar Mahadevan’s musical concert, Deepika Reddy’s dance and Qawwali singers enthralling the audience at the LB Stadium on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said: “Around 22 lakh students watched Gandhi movie across the State. Even if ten per cent of them are inspired by the non-violence preached by Mahatma Gandhi, the country would witness great progress.”

The Chief Minister, however, said that the country has not progressed much in the last 75 years as some divisive forces were “polluting” the society in the name of caste and religion. “We should not keep quiet by witnessing these trends. The country should be free from inequalities,” he said.

“The non-violence preached by Gandhi ji served as an inspiration for us to achieve the separate Telangana State. We will carry forward the same spirit in future too,” he added. Vajrotsava Committee chairman and TRS MP K Keshava Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were present on the occasion.

Sportspersons, activists honoured

The concluding ceremony started with the dance performance by Deepika Reddy, the chairperson of Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. Later, Warsi brothers performed Qawwali. Their songs ‘Lehra raha tiranga...’ and ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha...’ enthralled the audience. Music director and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan presented several soulful numbers and also dedicated a patriotic song to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Later, the Chief Minister felicitated boxer Nikhat Zareen, Suravaram Anil Kumar Reddy, heir of Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Bhudan Ramachandra Reddy, Vanajeevi Ramaiah and others

