Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao calls state BJP chief Bandi ‘Gujarati gulam’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as ‘anti-farmer’ and also found fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for carrying the footwear of Amit Shah.

“Amit Shah calling KCR ‘anti-farmer’ is a joke of the century,” Rama Rao said in a statement and found fault with Bandi Sanjay Kumar for ‘pledging’ the self-respect of Telangana by carrying the footwear of Amit Shah, during the latter’s tour in the city on Sunday. Rama Rao termed Bandi Sanjay as “Gujarati Gulam”.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao asked: “Who copied KCR’s brainchild “Rythu Bandhu” and rebranded it as PM-Kisan? Who apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws; After losing 700 valuable lives? He (Amit Shah) criticised Hon’ble CM KCR Garu for not joining the Centre’s Fasal Bheema Yojana. Earlier, the Gujarat BJP government too rejected this scheme of the NPA Govt & opted out! If it isn’t good for your own home state Gujarat, how is it good for Telangana? What absurd hypocrisy is this?”.

It was again proved with the speech of Amit Shah that the BJP would never understand the aspirations and self-respect of Telangana, Rama Rao said in a statement. He described Amit Shah as a ‘big liar’, who bothers about only power but would never care for the people. He said that there was no benefit to Munugodu with speeches of political tourists like Shah, the TRS working president said.

“Farmers are encumbered with the laws of the BJP government. Now, Amit Shah criticising farmer-friendly Chief Minister is nothing but hypocrisy. Modi's government opened the doors to conspiracies to put meters on agricultural motors. Farmers of Munugodu hoped that Amit Shah would give answers to the questions raised by KCR against the Center’s proposed Electricity Amendment Bill. But, he skipped the same,” Rama Rao said.

