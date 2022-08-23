Home States Telangana

Telangana University students call off protest, issue 30-day ultimatum

“Governor Tamilisai recently visited the university and told the officials to take steps to improve the facilities.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  Telangana University (TU) students called off their protest against the lack of basic facilities on the campus after seven days on Monday after giving an ultimatum to Registrar Vidya Vardhini to resolve their issues within 30 days. The students said that they had earlier submitted several representations to Vice Chancellor Dr D  Ravinder but in vain. 

“Governor Tamilisai recently visited the university and told the officials to take steps to improve the facilities. Despite that, officials did not take any steps in this regard, and we were forced to protest,” said one of the students. 

The key demands made by the students include the construction of a drainage line, better food quality, a WiFi-enabled campus, a Xerox centre, and preventing the entry of monkeys into the girls’ hostel. 

The V-C, however, assured the students that they would improve basic facilities in the coming days. He said that some work had already begun. The students said that due to the lack of basic facilities, they could not focus on their studies even as notifications have been issued for several competitive exams. 

Meanwhile, over the last 15 months, four registrars have been changed. “We have told Prof Vidya Vardhani, who took charge recently, to address our issues,” one of the students said, adding, “We will resume the protest if our issues are not resolved within the stipulated time.”

