Congress wants probe into KCR family’s role in Delhi liquor scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress on Tuesday said that Telangana had attained a dubious distinction of guiding the Delhi State government in bringing out a liquor policy. It demanded a probe into the allegations of involvement of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family in the Delhi liquor policy as well as the Telangana State policy.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki, MLA Sridhar Babu, MLC Jeevan Reddy and AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Aleti Maheshwar Reddy held a joint press conference in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deceiving the people by wearing a side cap, posing as if they were the successors of Mahatma Gandhi. He alleged that the Telangana liquor policy model was being implemented in the AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab.

“It is learnt that people from Hyderabad flew to New Delhi and stayed in an Oberoi hotel for months together to strategise the Delhi liquor policy. The BJP has been making allegations against K Kavitha. A detailed probe into her role and similar scam in Telangana State should be conducted,” Vikramarka demanded.

Accusing MLC Kavitha of indulging in corruption, Madhu Yashki alleged that she had a role in Chikoti Praveen’s casino case, black money in Bahubali profits, sand mafia and liquor mafia. “How did Kavitha buy buildings in Bengaluru’s Dollar Colony and amassed huge wealth? It is because Kavitha takes bribes from businessmen.”

Stating that a bottle of liquor costs `500 in Delhi and the same is available for `2,000 in Telangana, MLC T Jeevan Reddy sought to know where the extra money collected was going. “A detailed probe should be conducted into these secret things.” Meanwhile Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Suresh Chukkapalli of Phoenix, which was raided by the IT Department, is the ‘benami’ of the TRS.

