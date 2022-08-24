Home States Telangana

Hyderabad ex-mayor booked in cheating case

According to the complaint, Murali entered a deal with the former mayor to develop his 11 acres agricultural land worth Rs 4 crore.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ghatkesar police on Tuesday booked former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan under Sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Act as well for cheating and attempted extortion. According to the police, one Bommaku Murali complained that the former mayor used his political clout to cheat him out of a land deal, and also abused him in the name of caste.

According to the complaint, Murali entered a deal with the former mayor to develop his 11 acres agricultural land worth Rs 4 crore in Yamnampet by setting up ‘Bommaku Infra’ on a 60:40 ratio. However, Rammohan struck another deal with one Maryala Tirumala Reddy, Murali alleged.

