Income-Tax sleuths raid real estate firm in Hyderabad

Published: 24th August 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income-Tax sleuths on Tuesday reportedly conducted searches at 20 places in the city belonging to a real estate firm, including residences of the firm’s directors. According to sources, as many as 150 personnel from the I-T department landed in Hyderabad, split into 20 teams of 7 to 8 persons each, and commenced the search operations at the firm’s head office in Jubilee Hills, followed by branches in Banjara Hills and Madhapur.

Key personnel of the firm were identified and the I-T sleuths conducted searches at their residences as well. According to sources, the I-T department searches we-re due to suspected tax evasion.  The firm reportedly has interests in mining, automobiles, power, wellness and education along with real estate.

